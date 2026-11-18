GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A fire at a historic apartment building on East Main Street in Gallatin has displaced four families, and the building's owner says she is determined to rebuild.

Click here to help displaced families

WATCH: Gallatin fire displaces families from historic building

Gallatin apartment fire displaces families; building owner vows to rebuild

The fire damaged the building, which has stood for nearly 200 years. Owner Debbie Lanius said roofers were working on the building the day of the fire, and combustible materials were present, but the cause has not yet been determined.

"There were more roofers working on the building, and there was combustible materials, but that's all that we know," Lanius said.

Firefighters contained the flames to the steeple, but water damage spread much farther into the building.

"The walls and ceilings are falling in," Lanius said. "There's lots and lots of water, no fire damage."

The building held deep personal meaning for Lanius. Her mother lived there for 40 years, and Lanius had spent the past two years restoring it as a tribute to her.

"This was my mother's home for 40 years, and the last two years I have spent restoring this building as her legacy," Lanius said.

Despite the destruction, some sentimental items survived. Her mother's chandelier still hangs inside, nearly untouched.

The Gallatin fire marshal has not yet determined what caused the fire.

Lanius said her most pressing concern is the four families who lived in the building and are now searching for a new place to call home.

"I have a single mother with two children. I have a couple that have been here for 10 years that carried my mother's groceries up all these stairs and took care of her. Those are the people that we did the GoFundMe for, and those are the ones I worry about. We're all family," Lanius said.

Despite the setback, Lanius said she has no plans to walk away from the building or the people connected to it.

"I'll try this again. I am not giving up on it," Lanius said.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kim Rafferty and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.