GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hundreds of cars lined up in Gallatin this week to receive everything needed to make a Thanksgiving meal, all thanks to a local nonprofit called Gallatin Cares.

Volunteers worked two lines simultaneously, moving three cars at a time through the distribution to make sure every family received the right items — including turkeys sized based on how many people would be sitting at the table.

Last year, Gallatin Cares fed about 525 families for Thanksgiving. This year, the organization planned to feed more than 600.

Executive Director Blake Parks said families are increasingly being forced to make difficult financial decisions.

"You choose between proper food or medicine or transportation or clothing," Parks said.

One of the cars in line belonged to Donna Perry, who lives outside Bethpage and visits the organization every week for bread, cans and sometimes milk.

"My daughter literally doesn't have anything, so this feeds her completely," Perry said.

For Perry, what she received this week could determine whether she is able to host Thanksgiving at all.

"If I get enough stuff to cook, yes," Perry said.

For the volunteers loading cars, the work takes just minutes. For the families receiving the food, it means something much more.

"It just means a good meal, good hot meal," Perry said.

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