Gallatin city leaders weigh moratorium on data centers

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gallatin city leaders are debating whether to place a temporary moratorium on new data centers, raising questions about water use, electricity demand and long-term community impact.

City Council Member Pascal Jouvence proposed the pause, saying it is not about stopping growth but giving the city time to plan for how it would handle future projects.

Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown said she does not see another data center coming to Gallatin.

"I don't think that this is a problem to solve. I do not see that we would even entertain another data center," Brown said.

Jouvence released a statement on the proposal.

"The data center moratorium I proposed continues moving through the Gallatin City Council. I want to thank my constituents for their engagement, feedback, and willingness to stand together. I will continue to keep this issue front and center — not for attention, but because it is important for our community," Jouvence said.

Gallatin is already home to a large data center that helps power Facebook. Mayor Brown said that facility uses a closed-loop water system, which sets it apart from other potential projects.

"The nice thing with a system like theirs is it means they recirculate water," Brown said.

Brown also noted that while Meta is one of the city's top water users, residential irrigation has a greater impact on the city's water system. Gallatin pulls its water from Old Hickory Lake.

"Meta right now, they're one of our top users of water, but right now we are being more impacted within our system by people who are irrigating their yards," Brown said.

Brown expressed skepticism about the need for the moratorium.

"I do expect them to pass it. I'm not sure that there's a need for it. Our experience has really been quite positive. I believe data centers should be analyzed just like any other industry. I think you have to look at all those things and not just pull out data centers as bad," Brown said.

Data centers power everyday digital services, including email, social media and artificial intelligence.

Do you have thoughts on whether Gallatin should pause new data center development? Are you concerned about water use, electricity demand or the city's long-term growth? We want to hear from you. Watch the full report on our site and share your perspective with reporter Kim Rafferty at kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com.

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