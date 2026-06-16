Gallatin officer fired after arrest on child sex crime charges

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Gallatin police officer has been fired following his arrest on multiple child sex crime charges.

According to the Gallatin Police Department, Officer Kasim Barnes was arrested by the Sumner County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, June 13. Barnes is charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of solicitation of a minor to commit aggravated statutory rape.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Gallatin Police Department said Chief Bill Bandy terminated Barnes' employment effective Monday, June 15.

"Effective Monday, June 15, 2026, Kasim Barnes has been terminated from employment with the Gallatin Police Department by Chief Bandy," the department said.

Police said they became aware of Barnes' arrest at approximately 2:45 a.m. Saturday morning. Barnes was immediately placed on unpaid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The department said this is all the information currently available to Gallatin police regarding the case and any questions about the arrest or criminal charges should be directed to the Sumner County Sheriff's Office.