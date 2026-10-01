Gallatin's Howard Elementary 4th graders bring history to life at the school's Living History Museum

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Howard Elementary School in Gallatin opened its doors Thursday to a Living History Museum, giving fourth grade students the chance to showcase hard work and creativity for the Sumner County community.

Students researched important historical figures, created display boards, made costumes and wrote speeches to present at the event, arriving dressed in character and ready to bring the past to life.

Fourth grade teacher Mendy Cliburn said the students were excited to increase community involvement and give them a chance to showcase their hard work beyond the classroom.

The Living History Museum was open at Howard Elementary School until 10 a.m. Thursday.

These Gallatin fourth graders didn't just read about history — they wore it, researched it and stood up to present it to their community.

Watch our full video from inside Howard Elementary's Living History Museum to see these young historians in action and experience the energy of a classroom project that stepped far beyond four walls.

Howard Elementary students host Living History Museum in Gallatin

Do you have a student who participated, or a memory of your own favorite history project? We'd love to hear from you — reach out to reporter Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

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