Goodlettsville fire marshal warns dirty bathroom fans can spark fires in apartment buildings

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A fire at a Goodlettsville apartment complex is raising concerns about a household appliance that fire officials say is often overlooked: the bathroom exhaust fan.

A woman was taking a nap when she woke up to the smell of smoke. Her bathroom fan had caught fire, melting the plastic and spreading flames through the unit.

Fire Marshal Mike Bauer said the fan had stopped working weeks before the fire, but the danger did not stop there.

"It's got power going to it. It's trying to work and eventually it will overheat and short out," Bauer said.

Even when a bathroom fan stops functioning, turning it on still sends power to the motor. Over time, dust, lint and moisture can build up inside the unit, causing it to overheat and short circuit.

Bauer said the problem is more common than many people realize.

"In my 19 years with the department and doing fire investigations, we have had so many bathroom fans, it's like a forgotten appliance in the house," Bauer said.

In a building with 16 units, the risk extends well beyond a single apartment. Firefighters said when they arrived, flames had already spread into the structure.

"When we got there, there was smoke coming out of the eaves of the building and out of the roof vent," Bauer said.

Fire crews said flames can spread before residents inside the building even realize there is a fire. The woman's bathroom door had been closed at the time of the fire, a step that helped contain the smoke and flames.

Bauer said residents and homeowners should regularly check and clean their bathroom fans. If a fan stops working, he said the issue should be reported and addressed immediately.

"Turn it off, but let your maintenance people know so they can take care of it. It's not something to overlook," Bauer said.

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