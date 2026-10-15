Goodlettsville voters to decide on sales tax increase that would fund police, fire and park upgrades

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Goodlettsville residents will vote this November on a proposed sales tax increase that city officials say would help fund police, fire and park improvements.

The Goodlettsville Investment Act would add half a cent to the city's sales tax rate — meaning shoppers would pay an extra 50 cents for every $100 spent. City officials estimate the increase would generate about $3 million in additional revenue each year.

If approved, the combined sales tax rate would top 10% in Davidson County, placing Goodlettsville among the highest sales tax jurisdictions in the state.

City Manager Julie High said the additional revenue is needed to keep up with public safety costs and salaries compared to neighboring cities.

"Public safety accounts for over half of our operating budget, and the majority of that is, of course, labor," High said.

High said a sales tax increase could also help shift the tax burden away from property owners and toward out-of-town visitors who shop and dine in the city.

"We know that over 50% of the shoppers and diners in our city actually live outside of our city," High said.

High also said the measure could help keep property taxes in check.

"An increase in the sales tax revenue would relieve the pressure on a property tax increase," High said.

The proposal comes as the city anticipates new retail development at Rivergate Mall, which officials say could boost sales tax collections further.

For residents like Kristen McMinton, who visits Moss Wright Park with her children, the promise of park upgrades resonates.

"I want to feel like it is safe for my kids and I to be here out playing and enjoying the day," McMinton said.

McMinton said she is open to the idea if it benefits the broader community.

"I feel indifferent — if it helps benefit the majority of the community, then I would go for it," McMinton said.

Voters will decide on the Goodlettsville Investment Act this November.

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