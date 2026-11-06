Hendersonville announces pump track, new parks maintenance building

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The city of Hendersonville is investing in its parks infrastructure with two new projects, including a pump track at Veterans Park and a new parks maintenance headquarters at Drakes Creek.

The pump track idea came from the community. David Harden, who has spent decades selling bikes in Hendersonville, hoped the city would consider a dedicated space for riders of all skill levels.

"I saw a pump track at the big Sea Otter Classic, and I thought, man, that's what this community needs," Harden said.

Parks Director Andy Gilley said that idea became a reality. Excavators moved dirt to make way for an asphalt track designed for all skill levels. The project costs just under $400,000. State and federal grants cover 80% of the cost, with the city covering the rest.

The pump track is part of a broader investment in parks infrastructure supported partly by Hendersonville's sales tax revenue.

The city is also replacing its parks maintenance headquarters at Drakes Creek. The current building has flooded at least three times in 50 years. At one point, conditions in the facility became so poor that employees could not work inside.

"You know, not dreading sitting in a building that you see water stains on the walls or we had to get out of it because it had mold two years ago," said one city employee.

The new maintenance complex is expected to cost around $1.5 million, paid for entirely by the city. The first phase is expected to be finished by spring.

"I think that gives the public something tangible to see where their money's being spent," Gilley said.

The pump track at Veterans Park could be ready around Christmas.

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