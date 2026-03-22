Hendersonville authorities recover body from Old Hickory Lake

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities in Hendersonville responded to an emergency call at Drakes Creek Marina Sunday morning, where they recovered the body of an older white male from Old Hickory Lake.
Officials said the incident is not believed to be boating-related. The identity of the man has not been released.
The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death is ongoing.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Eric Pointer brings us a story that strikes all the notes — blending history, music and breaking barriers. It's amazing what's happening in Music City. Enjoy!
- Carrie Sharp