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Hendersonville authorities recover body from Old Hickory Lake

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HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities in Hendersonville responded to an emergency call at Drakes Creek Marina Sunday morning, where they recovered the body of an older white male from Old Hickory Lake.

Officials said the incident is not believed to be boating-related. The identity of the man has not been released.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death is ongoing.

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