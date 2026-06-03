Hendersonville launches app letting residents report potholes, broken signs and more

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Residents in Hendersonville now have a faster way to report problems and track what the city does about them.

The My Hendersonville app replaces the "Report a Problem" tab the city previously hosted on its website, but officials say it goes further by adding accountability and transparency to the process.

"So the app sort of replaces the 'report a problem' tab that we used to have on our website. And this allows the citizens of Hendersonville to report something they want us to know about," Mayor Jamie Clary said.

Clary said the app complements the city's existing online reporting system while making the experience simpler for residents.

"It makes it much simpler. It gives a higher level of accountability and a greater amount of transparency to people that want to report something," Clary said.

Once a report is submitted, users can track updates, including where a request stands in the repair process. The app also places a marker on a map when a report comes in.

"One of the great things about this is it puts a dot on a map when something's reported," Clary said.

Requests are routed directly to the appropriate department, which the city said leads to faster response times. Staff can also review incoming reports to determine the scope of what is needed.

"There's a review process, so the staff can look at it and go, is this something that we can actually address? Or does this require bigger resources, bigger evaluation?" Clary said.

Reports can cover a range of issues — from potholes and broken signs to tree limbs and missed garbage pickup.

"But also tree limbs, missed garbage, that's going to be a big one," Clary said.

Hendersonville is the first city in Sumner County to offer an app for city government. Beyond the reporting system, the app also provides a direct line to elected officials and city staff.

"So there's much more to the app than just the 311 system. This is a very easy way to contact me, to contact Alderman, to contact our city staff," Clary said.

So far, the app has drawn 800 sign-ups and over 1,000 reports. Officials said they expect more features to be added as community feedback comes in.

The My Hendersonville app is available in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Have a pothole, broken sign or other issue you want Hendersonville to fix? Download the My Hendersonville app and put it to the test — then watch our full report to see how the city is using it to respond faster than ever. Have a story idea about city services or infrastructure in Sumner County? We want to hear from you. Reach out directly to Kim.Rafferty@NewsChannel5.com.

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