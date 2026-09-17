Hendersonville opens urban bow hunting registry to help control deer populations

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hendersonville has opened its 2026 urban bow hunting registry, a program designed to help control deer populations by connecting homeowners with certified bow hunters.

WATCH: Hendersonville's 2026 bow hunting registry connects homeowners with hunters

Hendersonville's 2026 bow hunting registry connects homeowners with hunters

This is the second year the city has offered the registry. Jerald Barrett, who leads the Deer Control Committee, said deer populations in the area are higher than the state average, though Hendersonville has historically dealt with a large overpopulation.

"It became clear to us that there were homeowners that wanted their property hunted but didn't really know how to go about the process," Barrett said.

The concept is straightforward: Hendersonville homeowners who want deer hunted on their property can browse the city's directory and contact a bow hunter directly.

"Obviously, bow hunting is what we recommend," Barrett said.

Hunters listed in the directory must follow all Tennessee hunting regulations, including holding a Tennessee hunting license, an appropriate tag and a hunter-landowner permission card. Homeowners can also request proof of a hunter's certifications or experience.

"First and foremost, there is a hunter safety program through TWRA that everyone is required to take," Barrett said.

Barrett said the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, not the city, sets the hunting rules.

"Everything is TWRA regulated," Barrett said.

With the upcoming season approaching, Barrett said homeowners should do their research before agreeing to a hunt.

"We would encourage people to go ahead and have that in place. For themselves, it gives them time to ask questions," Barrett said.

More than 400 people signed up for the registry last year. The new 2026 directory is now available on the city's website.

Are deer overrunning your Hendersonville neighborhood? Watch the full report to see how the city's bow hunting registry works — and whether it could be the solution for your property. Have a story tip or want to share your experience with the program? Reach out directly to Kim Rafferty — she wants to hear from you.

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