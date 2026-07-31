Hendersonville Police Department bike unit gets a fresh start thanks to Eagle Scout project

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Eagle Scout Logan Frost transformed a cluttered storage room into a fully functional bike unit workspace, giving the Hendersonville Police Department's struggling unit a new beginning.

For months, a room at the Hendersonville Police Department served as little more than a place to store bicycles — and stress.

Sgt. Seth Miller's bike unit had been struggling to rebuild after years of setbacks.

"COVID wiped out the bicycle program. So we had to basically rebuild it up from the very bottom and start all over again," Miller said.

The disorganized space only added to the pressure.

"We just had bicycles scattered all over the floor and stored whatever we could, wherever we could," Miller said.

The bikes themselves were also taking damage from neglect.

"They were over in front of the table right here and they are getting damaged because they were sitting for too long," Logan Frost said.

When Frost came looking for a way to serve the department through his Eagle Scout project, Miller had one simple request.

"The only thing I asked for was to have the bicycles hung up. And he did so much more," Miller said.

The transformation went far beyond hanging bikes.

"We now have two bike stations to fix our bicycles. We have an open space table where we can work on our bicycles," Miller said.

For Frost, one element of the project stands out above the rest.

"The thing I'm most proud of doing is this platform right here," Frost said.

The project was no small undertaking. Frost said the process stretched over many months.

"We started about last July and I've been filling out paperwork until like a month ago," Frost said.

Chief Jones personally signed off on the Eagle Scout project before Frost gave members of his Boy Scout group a tour of the finished space.

Since the renovation was completed, Miller said the unit — which once struggled to attract new members — has seen a turnaround.

"It's everything just because there's so much stress that I have of trying to put it together. Now I've got people approaching me instead of me having to approach other people. That's the key thing," Miller said.

What was once a room full of piled bikes is now a new beginning for the Hendersonville Police Department's bike unit.

Do you know a young person making a difference in your community the way Logan Frost did for the Hendersonville Police Department? We want to hear about it. Watch the full video above to see the transformation for yourself — and reach out to reporter Kim Rafferty directly at kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com to share your story or tell us about a community hero we should cover.

In this article, we used artificial intelligence to help us convert a video news report originally written by Kim Rafferty. When using this tool, both Kim and the NewsChannel 5 editorial team verified all the facts in the article to make sure it is fair and accurate before we published it. We care about your trust in us and where you get your news, and using this tool allows us to convert our news coverage into different formats so we can quickly reach you where you like to consume information. It also lets our journalists spend more time looking into your story ideas, listening to you and digging into the stories that matter.