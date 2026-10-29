Hendersonville's improved fire safety rating could lower homeowners' insurance costs starting Dec. 1

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Homeowners in Hendersonville could see lower home insurance rates starting Dec. 1, thanks to an improved fire safety rating for the city.

A national organization that evaluates how well fire departments protect their communities upgraded Hendersonville's rating, reflecting improvements in fire protection services.

Administrative Fire Chief Brian Fann said the upgrade should translate directly into savings for residents.

"Across the board they should see a 5% reduction. Some communities across the country saw anywhere from a 3 to 8%," Fann said.

The exact savings will vary depending on the insurance provider. Homeowners are encouraged to contact their insurance company after Dec. 1 to ask how the new rating affects their policy.

The fire department credited hard work and consistent training as key factors in earning the improved rating.

"Our guys are working hard and training hard every day, and that was the biggest gain," Fann said.

The department also benefited from access to Goodlettsville's fire training facility. Grant funding helped cover costs for training, equipment and staffing.

Despite the progress, the rating report identified areas where Hendersonville lost points, including fire hydrants not being flow tested frequently enough, insufficient water flow at some locations, and firefighter staffing levels.

The department said it plans to continue working toward further improvements.

"Each year we are going to review, we're going to process everything that we're doing to make sure we're padding those numbers, chasing that number 1," Fann said.

Homeowners can learn more about the rating on the city's website and are encouraged to reach out to their insurance provider after Dec. 1 to ask about potential savings.

Here is the link to the ISO rating information.

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