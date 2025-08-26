'I've never lost hope:' Father demands answers 18 months after teen Sebastian Rogers disappeared

SUMNER CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been 18 months since a teen from Hendersonville went missing. Sebastian Rogers disappeared in February 2024, and his father still has hope someone will find him.

"I've got a lot of memories of my son, but I'm not done making memories, and that's the point," said Seth Rogers.

During the first few weeks after Sebastian's disappearance, there were massive search efforts looking for the autistic teen. But as time passed, they stopped.

Now his father Seth Rogers feels frustrated with law enforcement, and said they're not doing enough.

"Nobody's been arrested, and my son hasn't been found," Seth said.

That's why he's standing outside the Sumner County Sheriff's Office, joined by other supporters, demanding another agency like the FBI get involved.

"I am part of Team Sebastian. I just want answers. The community deserves to have answers," said a Sumner County community member.

When asked about the case, Sumner County Sheriff Eric Craddock said in a statement that this is an active investigation. He said they continue to follow leads and coordinate with the FBI and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. He wants people to share the official Amber Alert poster and call with any information as quickly as they can.

"I think about Sebastian every single day, and it has gone on for way too long now. When we reach the one year anniversary, I couldn't believe it, and the fact that we're almost two years into it is so sad," said the supporter.

They hope that by showing up, they can bring more attention to Sebastian's case and find information that leads to him.

"I've never lost hope. My son is missing... he is not dead," Seth said.

Seth said he will stand outside everyday until at least Friday.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com