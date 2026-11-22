GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — As grocery prices remain high, communities across Middle Tennessee are stepping up to help families put food on the table for Thanksgiving.

Key Stewart Church in Gallatin hosted a food giveaway, loading turkeys and bags of groceries into the cars of families in need — at no cost.

"Everything in the stores now is sky high, so you have to try to manage and make sure you can pay your bills and keep your lights on," said Pauline Williams, one of the recipients.

Car after car pulled through the church, where Pastor Sean Cook greeted each person personally.

"They're not alone. They are being seen, they are being heard," Cook said.

Volunteers loaded a turkey and bags of food into each vehicle as families came through.

"That's a meal. My family's coming in, so that'll help me prepare a meal for them so they can enjoy while they're here," Williams said.

The church expected to reach about 150 families, with support from community organizations including Kappa Alpha Psi.

One volunteer with the organization said the event held personal meaning.

"Growing up as a single child in a single parent household, you know, my mom worked hard to make sure we had what we needed," the volunteer said.

For Williams, this Thanksgiving carries a special kind of joy.

"It's my family coming in from Memphis. Yes, I have a house full," she said.

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