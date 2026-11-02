Liberty Creek High School athlete launches Her Mind Matters initiative to support young girls' mental health

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — At Liberty Creek High School, the goal isn't just to build stronger athletes. It's to make sure young girls know they don't have to struggle alone.

For one student, that mission comes from personal experience.

Emerie Alexander has played sports most of her life — 10 years of softball, volleyball and basketball. But behind the practices and competition was something people couldn't always see.

"I definitely thought about both my sports coming into this junior year. I don't even know if I wanna do this anymore. It's a lot to handle. It's a lot on my body. It's a lot on my mind," Alexander said.

She eventually walked away from softball. But what stayed with her was watching other athletes struggle with the same decision — and feeling like nobody was talking about it.

"I feel guilty about saying I just don't wanna do this anymore. I feel like I was letting my teammates down. I felt like I was letting my parents down for all the time and money spent on those sports and lessons and tournaments," Alexander said.

She didn't want other girls to feel that same guilt, or think they had to handle it alone. So she brought an idea to her health science teacher, Meg Klenk.

What started as a student project has grown into a countywide effort called Her Mind Matters.

"Throughout this process, meeting with our different community partners and sponsors and donors, I've heard the stories from so many families who have had similar struggles," Klenk said.

Instead of relying on another social media campaign, organizers are creating something much more personal. High school athletes are connecting with younger girls through school visits, playing volleyball together and exchanging handwritten letters.

The idea is to give younger athletes someone they can look up to, and older athletes a reminder that they're supported, too.

"Seeing that reaction was, I was like wow, like this actually is really important and these people loved it, they felt seen," Alexander said.

Now, they're bringing that message to the entire community. A glow-in-the-dark 5K and fun run are planned, but organizers say the race is just the beginning.

They want to use the money raised to expand mental health education and train teachers, coaches and student leaders to recognize warning signs before someone reaches a crisis.

"But we want to prevent those crises from occurring in the first place. Focusing on prevention will allow early intervention, and I think that is ultimately the best way to approach any kind of health crisis," Klenk said.

For Alexander, it comes down to making sure the next generation of athletes hears something she didn't always hear herself.

"Talking about it isn't posting about it on social media, it's sitting down and telling somebody how you feel," Alexander said.

The Her Mind Matters 5K is Nov. 14 at Drakes Creek. The fun run begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by the 5K at 6 p.m. Organizers say you can register, volunteer or find ways to support the initiative through the Her Mind Matters social media page.

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