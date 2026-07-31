Longtime Tennessee high school football coach dies

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A longtime Hendersonville High School football coach died on Sunday.

Anthony Lake, 54, was a coach for the Hendersonville Commandos for over two decades in addition to being a teacher at the school. Lake also played quarterback for the Commandos as a student and led them to their first TSSAA playoff appearance in 1988. He went on to play baseball at Birmingham Southern College.

Lake is survived by his wife, Heather, and children, Chase and Ashelyn.

A visitation and celebration of life will be held at the Hendersonville High School gym on Sunday, August 2.