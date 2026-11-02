Mom pushes for pool safety laws after autistic son wanders into neighbor's pool and drowns

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Sumner County mother is pushing for new safety laws after her autistic son wandered into a neighbor's pool and died.

Haley Wilder said her son Waylon had a tendency to elope — meaning he could wander away in a matter of seconds.

"Waylon was autistic and he had elopement, which means your child can just wander off in a matter of seconds," Wilder said.

Wilder said Waylon wandered into a neighbor's pool and drowned. His family believes better safeguards could have made a difference.

"Waylon had got into a pool and if the alarm, if the pool had an alarm, I could have heard that alarm. … When a parent is outside searching for their child, if they hear an alarm, they're going to think I need to go to that," Wilder said.

The family is now proposing two policies. Waylon's Law would expand pool alarm requirements to existing in-ground pools and require covers on unheated in-ground pools. The Waylon Safe Steps Act focuses on home safety.

"Waylon proof basically. That's kind of how we've looked at everything is what's Waylon proof because it took a lot to keep him safe. It was a fight everyday to keep him safe," Wilder said.

The family is also launching Waylon's Legacy Foundation, along with two petitions and a survey to hear directly from families about the safety challenges they face.

"The survey is about asking the community where the gaps are, where do they need help, what trials have they come across? What do they need help with so that their children are safe," Wilder said.

Wilder said the goal is bigger than pool safety. She wants to build a community where families have support before a crisis happens.

"Waylon's Legacy Foundation is more than honoring my son. It's about creating a community where no child is overlooked, families are supported, and accessibility is considered from the beginning, not as an afterthought," Wilder said.

"Alongside our advocacy for Waylon’s Law and Waylon’s Safe Steps Act, Waylon’s Legacy Foundation hopes to collaborate with educators, first responders, hospitals, and law enforcement to bridge gaps in training, awareness, and interactions with individuals with developmental disabilities.

We also welcome personal experiences and professional perspectives to better understand what works, where improvements are needed, and how we can build safer, stronger, more inclusive communities. We would love to hear from you!" said Wilder.

Wilder said to email her at 📩 uniteforequity@gmail.com

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