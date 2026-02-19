More than a schoolhouse: A Tennessee community fights to restore a Rosenwald School

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Located along historic Zieglers Fort Road in Sumner County, the Cairo Rosenwald School was built in the 1920s to educate African American students.

The school closed in 1959, but for many in the community, it has continued to stand as a symbol of education and resilience.

Now, more than a century after it first opened, there is a renewed effort to restore the historic building — though significant upgrades are still needed.

After standing for decades, the structure is showing its age.

Cairo Improvement Club Chairperson Velma Brinkley is determined to preserve the school’s legacy.

“Eight different grades were taught in this space, if you can imagine — which I doubt that you can,” Brinkley said.

Built in 1922, the school served African American children from first through eighth grade for more than 35 years. Brinkley said her father-in-law, Hutch Brinkley, was the last teacher at the school before it closed.

Even after its closing, pieces of the building’s history remain.

“The folding doors you see missing are actually in storage,” Brinkley said.

About 10 years ago, a grant helped secure a new foundation for the building. However, Brinkley said another $90,000 is needed to repair the roof and prepare the space to reopen to the public.

“One of the things we are desiring to do is restore it and return the school to its original design,” she said.

Plans for the space go beyond preservation. The Cairo Improvement Club hopes to restore the school as both an educational site and an event venue.

“We want people to come and do a walkthrough,” Brinkley said. “We are going to have the history of this school from 1920 through 1959, when it closed, on the walls — artifacts in clear glass display cases around the room.”

The organization is asking the community for support. Donations can be made online, here. The club is also seeking contractors and volunteers to assist with restoration efforts.

Brinkley hopes the school will once again flourish and serve as a cornerstone of the Cairo community.

This story was reported by journalist Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy