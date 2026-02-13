Our investigation uncovers a dozen more blasting complaints after Hendersonville homeowner speaks out

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a Hendersonville resident contacted NewsChannel 5 about damage to her home from nearby blasting, our investigation revealed a dozen more complaints were filed with state officials over several months.

C.J. Stapleton has lived in her Hendersonville home for two decades, but deep cracks recently appeared after blasting began at an industrial park on Molly Walton Drive.

"It makes me mad. It makes me want to go over there and start yelling who's responsible for this? Why are you doing this? What are you going to do about my home?" C.J. Stapleton said.

Following Stapleton’s concerns, NewsChannel 5 filed a public records request with the State Fire Marshal’s Office seeking any blasting complaints tied to the project. The agency produced 216 pages of records, many from homeowners living about a mile from the construction site, including residents on Evergreen Circle, Hemlock Court, Forest Meadows Drive, South Valley Road, Executive Park Drive, Industrial Park Drive, Lynhurst Circle, Cranwill Drive and Forest Retreat Road.

A homeowner on Hemlock Court compared the vibrations to earthquakes he felt in California or a dump truck crashing into his home. Another resident documented every date she felt shaking for seven weeks. Even the police chief filed a complaint, saying blasting could be felt at the station.

The complaints span from June to October, though blasting continues at the site.

The State Fire Marshal usually reviews seismograph records when blasting complaints are filed. By law, officials do not have to monitor every blast in real time. In these cases, no violations were found.

Middle Tennessee's limestone bedrock often requires blasting for new construction projects. Companies can use either seismographs or a standard distance table to measure vibrations, as outlined in Tennessee Code Annotated 68-105-104.

Homeowners who believe their property was damaged by blasting should check with their insurance company or consult a lawyer about their options. Even when legal blasting limits aren't exceeded, residents can still pursue legal action.

