Overgrown grass hides stop signs, creates dangerous blind spots at Millersville intersections

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Overgrown grass is blocking stop signs and creating dangerous blind spots at several intersections in Millersville, according to a longtime resident who says the problem has never been this bad.

At McMurtry Road and Shell Road, grass stretches over the white line at the intersection. Harold Frakes says the overgrowth is more than an eyesore — his truck actually made contact with the shrubbery while he was trying to photograph the problem.

"When I was trying to take a picture for you, I run into it with my truck," Frakes said.

Frakes says the intersection is a heavily traveled route and the grass is making it impossible to see stop signs.

"This is main thoroughfare going to Shackle Island and Gallatin. Too high, you can't see the stop sign, and there is other places in the city too that you can't see the stop sign," Frakes said.

The same problem appears along Gideon and Bethel Road, where Frakes says the grass reaches significant heights along a busy corridor.

"Well, that is 8 foot right there where I am standing up. This is a main traffic from 41 to 31 and then on into Gallatin," Frakes said.

Frakes has driven these roads for 23 years and says the overgrowth has reached a new extreme.

"Never been this bad before," Frakes said.

At Gideon and Kelly Willis Road, the grass creates yet another blind spot at an intersection.

"You ought to be able to see around the corner and you just can't do it," Frakes said.

Frakes says he has raised the issue with the city before and wants the grass cut before a driver runs a stop sign.

"It is no safety right here if you can't see the stop sign," Frakes said.

Have you noticed overgrown grass blocking stop signs or creating blind spots at intersections in Millersville or elsewhere in Sumner County? Watch the full report above and share what you've seen in your neighborhood. Your tip could be our next story — reach out to reporter Kim Rafferty directly at kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com

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