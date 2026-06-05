Overnight closures planned for US-31W bridge demolition in Sumner County

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced overnight closures are planned on US-31W in Sumner County as crews demolish the US-31W bridge.

According to TDOT, crews with Jones Bros. will close US-31W in both directions nightly from Sunday, June 7, through Thursday, June 11. Closures are scheduled from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

A detour and signage will be in place during the work.

TDOT also warned drivers to expect delays on Interstate 65 in both directions near mile markers 96 through 99 on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. due to rolling roadblocks for blasting operations.

The work is part of TDOT’s I-65 Phase 3 Widening & Improvements project, which began construction in March 2025. The project includes adding a travel lane in each direction and replacing bridges over US-31W, Long Hollow Pike, East Cedar Street and Mansker Creek.

Officials said all work is weather-dependent.

TDOT reminded drivers to slow down, allow extra travel time and move over for crews working in construction zones. Under Tennessee’s Move Over Law, violations can carry penalties of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum $500 fine.

Drivers can check traffic conditions through TDOT’s SmartWay map or by calling 511 for travel information.