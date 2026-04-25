Police ask for help finding woman last seen in Gallatin

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police in Gallatin are asking for the public’s help locating a woman as part of a welfare check.

The Gallatin Police Department said Jada M. Joiner was last seen April 20, 2026, leaving 946A Long Hollow Pike on foot.

Police said officers are trying to contact Joiner to make sure she is safe.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.