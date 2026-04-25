Storm 5 Alert: Strong storms possible late Monday into Tuesday

A strong storm system will arrive to the mid-state as early as Monday evening and overnight Tuesday morning. Right now, it looks more like a middle-of-the-night kind of thing.

We're on the far eastern side of the threat level, but we can't let our guard down. Especially for those who live west of I-65.

All modes of severe weather are possible... including damaging winds, hail and tornadoes.

There's another chance for storms, possibly severe on Tuesday evening, but it will depend on how worked over the atmosphere is after Monday. One storm at a time!