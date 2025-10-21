Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Riley Gaines appointed to the Sumner County Library Board

<b>Jeremy Mansfield, Sumner County Commissioner&nbsp;</b>
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Conservative activist and former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines has been appointed to the Sumner County Library Board, according to Sumner County Commissioner, Jeremy Mansfield.

Gaines was added to the board on Monday evening as one of the two vacancies.

Gaines is a former collegiate swimmer for the University of Kentucky and is known for campaigning against the participation of trans women in women's sports.

She also lobbied her state representatives in April 2022 to pass a law that would prohibit transgender women from participating in women's sports.

She expressed her comments on social media on Monday as well about gender identity-related books.

Earlier this year, her father, Brad Gaines, a former Vanderbilt football player, filed to run for Congress.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

