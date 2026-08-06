Some Sumner County students get free meals this school year under federal program

SUMNER CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — Some Sumner County students get free meals this school year under a federal program

Students at about 30 Sumner County schools will receive free breakfast and lunch every school day this school year under a federal program that bases eligibility on how many students are enrolled in food assistance programs like SNAP.

The Community Eligibility Provision, or CEP, allows schools to provide free meals to all enrolled students at no cost when at least 25% of their student population qualifies for food assistance programs. Sumner County Schools has enrolled all eligible schools in the program.

Under CEP, families at participating schools do not need to fill out free or reduced-price meal applications. Families will still need to complete a Household Income Survey to participate in fee waivers.

The following schools are participating in the program this school year:

Benny Bills Elementary

Bethpage Elementary

Clyde Riggs Elementary

Gallatin Early Learning Center

Gallatin High School

Gene W. Brown Elementary

Guild Elementary

Howard Elementary

J.W. Wiseman Elementary

Lakeside Park Elementary

Millersville Elementary

Nannie Berry Elementary

North Sumner Elementary

Portland Senior High

Portland East Middle

Portland West Middle

Portland Gateview Elementary

Joseph Shafer Middle

R.T. Fisher

Rucker Stewart Middle

V.G. Hawkins Middle

Vena Stuart Elementary

Walton Ferry Elementary

Watt Hardison Elementary

Westmoreland Elementary

Westmoreland Middle

Westmoreland High School

Whitten Elementary

The following schools are not participating in the program this school year:

Hendersonville area:

Beech Elementary

Beech High School

Hendersonville High School

Indian Lake Elementary

Jack Anderson Elementary

Knox Doss Middle School

Merrol Hyde Magnet School

Robert E. Ellis Middle School

Station Camp Elementary

Station Camp Middle School

Station Camp High School

T.W. Hunter Middle School

White House area:

Harold B. Williams Elementary

White House Middle School

White House High School

Other schools not participating:

Madison Creek Elementary

Oakmont Elementary

Union Elementary

Participating CEP schools are concentrated in Gallatin, Portland, Westmoreland, Millersville, and Bethpage. Most of the schools not participating are in Hendersonville, Station Camp, and White House.

Not all Sumner County schools qualify to participate under federal guidelines. Schools like Hendersonville High School do not meet the eligibility threshold, while Gene Brown Elementary and Gallatin High School do.

The district can either look at the student population at each individual school or group schools together to determine whether they meet the 25% threshold. The Sumner County School Board has not approved free meals for all schools, as some other districts have done.

Organizations like First Baptist Church in Hendersonville work to fill the gap. The church provides food for about 650 children every week through a backpack program.

"That food is designed for the kids to put in their backpack on Friday, take it home to ensure that they have food during the weekend," said Bruce Raley, of First Baptist Church. "We have no qualifiers whatsoever. We trust people. If they say they need food, we believe they need food, we're going to provide it for them."

Raley said the mission remains the same regardless of where the food comes from.

"Our goal is to make sure that every family in Sumner County has the food they need."

Are you a Sumner County parent, student, or community member with a story to share about food insecurity or school meal access? We want to hear from you. Watch the full report above and reach out directly to reporter Kim Rafferty at kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com — your experience could help shape our next story on this issue.

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