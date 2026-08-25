Stolen motorcycle crashes into TDOT vehicle after fleeing from law enforcement in Sumner County

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is in custody after he fled from law enforcement and later crashed a stolen motorcycle in Sumner County, according to deputies.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Sumner County Sheriff's Office said that deputies on Monday night received a call from the White House Police Department to be on the lookout for a stolen motorcycle that had fled from law enforcement.

The sheriff's office said a few hours later, one of our deputies spotted the motorcycle traveling on Vietnam Veterans Boulevard.

Just moments later, the agency said the motorcycle crashed into a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) vehicle that was working along Nashville Pike. The agency did not say where along Nashville Pike the crash occurred.

The sheriff's office identified the driver as Matthew Merritt, who they said sustained minor injuries and was taken into custody.

Officials said Merritt was also wanted on outstanding warrants in Davidson, Sumner and Trousdale counties.

No TDOT workers were injured, according to the sheriff's office.

"A stolen motorcycle, three counties looking for you, and a TDOT truck is certainly one way to wrap up a Monday night," the sheriff's office said in its Facebook post. "Nothing ever happens on a Monday."