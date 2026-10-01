Students embrace their inner superheroes at Every Kid Is a Hero event in Sumner County

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Superheroes filled the grounds of Station Camp High School as students from across Sumner County gathered for the annual Every Kid Is a Hero event, a day dedicated to fun, friendship and celebrating children with special needs.

Students from seven Sumner County high schools came together to play games, dance, compete in activities, and enjoy a day designed just for them.

For Logan McAfee, there was one clear goal.

"Ring toss!" he shouted before moving on to the next activity, determined to play as many games as possible.

The day featured everything from soccer challenges to dancing and superhero-themed activities. Logan proudly embraced his favorite character during the event.

"I am Tony Stark. I am Iron Man," he said.

Soon after, he was back in action, showing off his superhero moves and jumping into more games and activities.

Organizers say the event is about much more than a day of fun.

"We and some of my very close friends started this foundation because, number one, we wanted to raise money for special education," Drew Van Huss, co-founder of the Every Kid Is a Hero Foundation, said.

Beyond the games and entertainment, the organization raises money throughout the year to support special education classrooms across Sumner County. Event organizers say the goal is to give students opportunities to connect while also investing in resources that help them succeed during the school year.

The event brings students together from schools across the county and encourages them to see themselves as the heroes they already are.

"Just to get kids outside and let them see themselves as a hero for a day and get out here and play some games and just have a lot of fun," Van Huss said.

Organizers hope students leave with more than memories of winning games or meeting superheroes.

"You don't have to have superpowers to change the world," Van Huss said. "If you've got a little bit of kindness, a little bit of creativity, you can make the world a better place just by doing that."

As the games wrapped up and another day of superhero fun came to an end, students left with smiles, new friendships, and a reminder that being a hero comes in many forms.