Sumner Co. superintendent recommends firing teacher, cites race discussion, ICE remarks, other concerns

SUMNER CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — Sumner County Superintendent Scott Langford is recommending that the school board fire a tenured White House High School teacher, citing what he described as “incompetency and insubordination.”

In a July 17 letter to board members, Langford said Spanish teacher Stephanie Braswell repeatedly failed to follow district policies and instructions from administrators. He cited alleged violations related to controversial classroom discussions, recording students, the use of school equipment, safety rules and insubordination.

Braswell began working for Sumner County Schools as a substitute teacher in 2009, became a full-time teacher in 2013 and earned tenure in 2019. She was reassigned to White House High School in 2022.

Most of the incidents detailed in the recommendation occurred during the spring 2026 semester.

In January, Braswell allegedly told students she “was an activist” while discussing issues involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The superintendent said at least one student felt uncomfortable expressing a different viewpoint because they feared a hostile response.

Around the same time, administrators received complaints about her classroom comments, interactions with parents and delays in grading. Braswell was suspended while the district investigated.

Following the investigation, Principal Kyle Gilliland determined that the comments did not serve an educational purpose and violated school board policy, according to the letter. He also found that Braswell had not submitted grades accurately and on time.

Braswell was reinstated and placed on a performance improvement plan. During that period, administrators said additional classroom management problems arose, including students flipping desks and disruptive behavior that prevented another student from completing work.

Langford alleges Braswell did not ask for assistance or document those incidents as instructed.

In April, Braswell allegedly used an iPad to record students during testing without their or administrators’ knowledge or consent. Gilliland had previously told her she could not use a camera to “catch kids,” according to the letter.

She received a written reprimand over the recording and her failure to follow the principal’s instructions.

In May, a parent reported that their child called in tears after a classroom discussion turned to race.

Braswell told administrators she had “tried to shut it down,” but the district said she failed to end the conversation before students allegedly said HBCUs should not exist and that “Black people are lazy.”

The letter alleges Braswell's handling of the discussion resulted in a student leaving class emotionally distressed.

The school board has not made a final decision as of this article’s publication.