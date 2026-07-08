Sumner County school budget stalls as district operates under last year’s limits

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Sumner County School Board approved a proposed budget for the upcoming school year at almost $424 million, but the county commission has not approved it — leaving the district operating under last year's spending limits.

Matthew Shoaf, chair of the budget committee and a Sumner County Commissioner, said the divide among commissioners centers on how much of an increase the school system should receive.

"There are some folks who I think want to set the school board budget back at what's called maintenance of effort, whereas this budget had about a 2%, 2.5% maybe, increase from the county… there are others who wanted to give that adjustment somewhere in between those two," Shoaf said.

He said that increase would help with rising costs for insurance, utilities and employees, but not all commissioners support that move.

As a father with children in Sumner County public schools, Shoaf said he has a closer perspective on the budget process than most.

"I have kids in school and public schools here, and I realize I've got maybe more of an under-the-hood look than most people," Shoaf said.

Commissioners have until the end of August to pass a new budget before state restrictions go into effect. Shoaf said he is not concerned the district will be unable to start the school year.

"There are a lot of backfills and backstops to make sure that when we go into the next school year, you know, teachers are getting paid. There is not a realistic scenario where we don't start the school year, in my opinion," Shoaf said.

Shoaf said he expects the budget to ultimately pass for this fiscal year.

"I would say, while I wasn't surprised it didn't pass the first time through, I would be quite surprised if it does not pass ultimately for this fiscal year — that's my bet," Shoaf said.

County leaders are expected to revisit the budget on July 21.

Are you a Sumner County parent, teacher, or school employee with concerns about the budget? We want to hear from you. Watch the full report and share your thoughts directly with reporter Kim Rafferty at kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com. Your voice could shape our next report on this story.

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