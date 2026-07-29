Sumner County Schools delays start of year after network breach, families still search for answers

SUMNER CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — A network breach forced Sumner County Schools to push back the first day of school, leaving families scrambling for childcare with little notice and even fewer answers.

The district moved the first day of school from Aug. 4 to Aug. 10. More than a week later, parents still did not know what happened or what data was compromised.

For families at Global Martial Arts Center in Gallatin, the delay meant a sudden change of plans.

"We found out last Wednesday. I think that's when they released to everyone last Wednesday. So very short notice, but all our parents contacted us right off the bat. What are you, school's closed. Are we gonna be open, you know, things like that," Conrad Spillman who owns the center said.

The calls came after Sumner County Schools announced the first day of school would move from Aug. 4 to Aug. 10.

The district said a network breach forced the push back of the start of school and the start of an investigation.

School board member Wade Evans said he understood the frustration parents were feeling.

"I couldn't imagine, you know, a single parent that is having to learn all this information in real time and trying to process it," Evans said.

Evans said he wished he could give parents more information, but any new details would have to come from the district. The district had not commented publicly.

Parents of incoming kindergarten students should also be aware of a change to the phase-in schedule. Students with last names beginning A through L will attend Monday and Wednesday. Students with last names M through Z will attend Tuesday and Thursday. No kindergarten students will attend on Fridays.

Evans said families who already completed kindergarten registration did not need to attend new student registration unless they had moved to a different school zone.

Are you a Sumner County parent with questions or concerns about the network breach or the new school year schedule? We want to hear from you. Watch our full report above and reach out directly to reporter Kim Rafferty at kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com — your experience could help shape our continued coverage of this story.

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