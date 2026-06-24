Sumner Health Fest in Gallatin connects people with local services and resources

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Sumner Health Fest at the Gallatin Civic Center is helping Sumner County residents discover health resources and services that may be closer than they realize.

Jenny Biggs with the Sumner County Health Committee used the event to share recipes and educate attendees about services on display with her UT Extension, but not always in plain sight.

The fest also featured information on new dietary recommendations, food groups, proper serving sizes, and exercise guidance.

Among those represented was Hope Family Health. Liz Farrell with the organization said visits can be affordable.

"We do not offer services for free. We do have a nominal fee, but the sliding fee scale is based on household income and... it's got like five different levels," Farrell said.

That sliding scale is designed to keep patients from being turned away. Farrell said the bigger challenge is making sure people know what help is available and where to find it.

Yvonne Malone attended the fest to find resources she might not have realized were nearby.

"Well, I love the health fairs. You get so much information from them that when you get up to my age, it's really good to come out and find out what's there for you. And it's cool in here too," Malone said.

The goal of the event was not to create new services, but to make sure residents know the ones that already exist.

Sumner Health Fest Resources:

• Sumner County Health Department — https://sumnercountytn.gov/departments/health-department/ [sumnercountytn.gov]

• Restore Life Behavioral Health — https://restorelifebh.com [restorelifebh.com]

• Greater Nashville Regional Council — https://gnrc.org [gnrc.org]

• Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands — https://las.org [las.org]

• Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency / Head Start — https://midcumberland.org [midcumberland.org]

• Mental Health Cooperative — https://mhc-tn.org [mhc-tn.org]

• Workforce Essentials — https://workforceessentials.com [workforceessentials.com]

• Sumner Prevention Coalition — https://sumnercoalition.org [sumnercoalition.org]

• Comfort Care Home Health — https://comfortcaretn.com [comfortcaretn.com]

• SMILE On 60+ — https://www.gnrc.org/aging-and-disability/smile-on-60/ [gnrc.org]

• Highpoint Women’s Health Center — https://www.highpointhealthsystem.com [highpointhealthsystem.com]

• Highpoint Health Vein Clinic — https://www.highpointhealthsystem.com [highpointhealthsystem.com]

• Mental Health America of the MidSouth — https://mhamidsouth.org [mhamidsouth.org]

• HomeSafe, Inc. — https://homesafeinc.org [homesafeinc.org]

• Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network — https://tspn.org [tspn.org]

• UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Tennessee — https://www.uhc.com/communityplan/tennessee [uhc.com]

• Wellpoint Tennessee — https://www.wellpoint.com/tn [wellpoint.com]

• CareNow Gallatin — https://www.carenow.com/locations/nashville/gallatin/ [carenow.com]

• Centerstone — https://centerstone.org [centerstone.org]

• Humana — https://www.humana.com [humana.com]

• UT Extension Sumner County — https://sumner.tennessee.edu [sumner.tennessee.edu]

• TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center — https://tristarhendersonville.com [tristarhendersonville.com]

• A Step Ahead Foundation of Middle Tennessee — https://www.astepaheadmiddletn.org [astepaheadmiddletn.org]

• Craft Body Scan — https://craftbodyscan.com [craftbodyscan.com]

• Gentiva Hospice — https://www.gentivahs.com [gentivahs.com]

• Imagination Library of Middle Tennessee — https://imaginationlibrary.com/usa/affiliate/TNMIDDLETENNESSEE/ [imaginationlibrary.com]

• Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services — https://www.cms.gov [cms.gov]

• Ascension Saint Thomas Behavioral Health Hospital — https://healthcare.ascension.org/locations/tennessee/tnnas/nashville-ascension-saint-thomas-behavioral-health-hospital [healthcare.ascension.org]

• Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee — https://secondharvestmidtn.org [secondharvestmidtn.org]

• Civia Health Goodlettsville — https://www.civiahealth.com [civiahealth.com]

• Sumner County Board of Education — https://www.sumnerschools.org [sumnerschools.org]

• Spine Stop Chiropractic — https://spinestop.com [spinestop.com]

• HOPE Family Health Services — https://hopefamilyhealth.org [hopefamilyhealth.org]

• The Wellness Way Hendersonville — https://www.thewellnessway.com/locations/hendersonville-tn/ [thewellnessway.com]

• CHARIS Health Center — https://charishealthcenter.org [charishealthcenter.org]

Have you ever discovered a health resource in Sumner County community that surprised you? We want to hear your story. Watch the full report to see what services were available at the Sumner Health Fest — and if you know of a health resource in Sumner County that more people should know about, reach out directly to reporter Kim Rafferty at kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com. Your tip could help your neighbors find the care they need.

In this article, we used artificial intelligence to help us convert a video news report originally written by Kim Rafferty. When using this tool, both Kim and the NewsChannel 5 editorial team verified all the facts in the article to make sure it is fair and accurate before we published it. We care about your trust in us and where you get your news, and using this tool allows us to convert our news coverage into different formats so we can quickly reach you where you like to consume information. It also lets our journalists spend more time looking into your story ideas, listening to you and digging into the stories that matter.