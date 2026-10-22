Teens charged in string of Hyundai thefts, car burglaries across Middle Tennessee

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three juveniles have been charged following an investigation connecting a string of vehicle burglaries, vehicle thefts and vandalism across Middle Tennessee communities — and investigators say the suspects are teenagers.

The Hendersonville Police Department says the case linked vehicle burglaries, vehicle thefts and vandalism in Hendersonville to a stolen Hyundai recovered in Nashville.

Investigators say the vehicles weren't just taken for an innocent joyride. The teenage suspects stole the cars, leaving behind thousands of dollars in damage. Thanks to police work and technology, the suspects are now off the streets.

On October 10, 2026, officers responded to a vehicle burglary in the 500 block of Windsor Park Lane. While canvassing the neighborhood, officers were approached by a resident who reported that a Hyundai had been stolen. The resident last saw the vehicle at approximately 6 p.m. on October 9.

Using license plate recognition technology, officers identified several hits of the stolen Hyundai between approximately 1:29 a.m. and 4:32 a.m. on October 10. The final hit showed the vehicle traveling toward Gallatin.

"And within five minutes, they said we have located your vehicle, and then that led to solving the series of crimes that this young group was responsible for," Sgt. Thomas Holman said.

Police notified the Gallatin Police Department and Sumner County Sheriff's Office. Gallatin officers located the vehicle unoccupied in an apartment complex parking lot, where Hendersonville detectives processed it for evidence.

At approximately 4 p.m. on October 10, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the roadway on Breakwater Drive. They located another Hyundai with damage to its ignition and steering column.

While one detective processed that vehicle, a second detective took an alternate route to the scene to check for additional stolen vehicles or vehicle burglaries. Along the way, the detective encountered a juvenile.

"He encountered a juvenile walking down the road, acting suspicious, carrying a gas can, and was wearing a mask — like a full-on ski mask — at 4 o'clock in the afternoon," Holman said.

During their conversation, the juvenile stated that he was taking fuel to the Hyundai on Breakwater Drive because it had run out of gas. Detectives later determined that the vehicle had been stolen from an apartment complex in Nashville.

The juvenile was detained and interviewed by detectives.

"That individual was stopped, detained, and subsequently interviewed and acknowledged I was involved in this vehicle theft and the burglaries," Holman said.

The investigation linked him to the Windsor Park Lane vehicle burglary and theft, as well as four vehicle burglaries reported October 7 at an apartment complex in the Waterview Circle area.

Detectives identified the other two juveniles involved in the related offenses. Both were located and charged several days later.

Charges filed in connection with the investigation include six counts of vehicle burglary, four counts of felony vandalism and one count of felony theft.

The stolen vehicles were ultimately recovered, but many owners were left facing costly repairs.

"I feel very bad for the victims because, I mean, cars in today's time are people's livelihood, and all of these cars sustain significant damage," Holman said.

For investigators, the dents, broken ignitions and repair bills tell only part of the story. They say stolen vehicles can become tools for even more dangerous crimes.

"We are very thankful that this was resolved peacefully, but this could have been 100 times worse. Stolen vehicles are used in way more serious crimes," Holman said.

Police say the suspects are 16 and 17 years old.

"In a one-day period, they racked up, you know, roughly 10 charges a piece, and you know we're thankful that it's not 50," Holman said. Holman says he hopes this case serves as a wake-up call, not a life sentence of poor decisions.

Hendersonville police remind residents to lock their vehicles, remove valuables and keys, and promptly report suspicious activity. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Hendersonville Police Department at (615) 822-1111 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113.

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This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.