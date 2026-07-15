Tenn. man convicted on 34 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

LOCATION, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Tuesday, a Hendersonville, Tenn. man was convicted of possessing images featuring children engaged in sexual activity.

The Sumner County DA said Branden Michael Tompkins, 24, was in the possession of material featuring children engaged in sexual activity.

The content was discovered during a 2025 search of Tompkins' cell phone during an unrelated investigation.

In total, the Jury convicted Tompkins of 34 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. After the Jury returned it's verdict, Judge Dee David Gay revoked Tompkins' bond and set his sentencing hearing for October 2, 2026.

Tompkins faces up to 136 years in prison. Under Tennessee law, he is not eligible for probation, parole, or any other form of early release.