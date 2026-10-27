Tenn. police officer fired after attempted homicide charge involving spouse

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Gallatin police officer has been fired after being charged with attempted criminal homicide in an alleged assault involving his spouse.

The Gallatin Police Department said Carrington Ferguson was terminated Tuesday, Oct. 27. He had been placed on administrative leave three days earlier after the department learned about a domestic-related incident in Davidson County.

Court documents say the incident happened early Oct. 24 at the couple’s home.

Ferguson’s spouse told officers he grabbed her by the neck and pinned her against a wall, making it difficult for her to breathe. She said she broke a picture frame while trying to get away.

She told officers Ferguson then picked up part of the broken frame, which had a nail attached, and struck her several times with it.

Officers reported seeing injuries to her face, neck and arms. She was taken to Skyline Hospital for further medical attention.

Ferguson is charged with attempted criminal homicide.

Gallatin police announced Tuesday that he had been fired from the department.