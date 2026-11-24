GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A teenager who intentionally ran over a high school student with his truck in 2024 has been sentenced to eight years in prison, according to the district attorney's office.

Charles Roberts Jr., who was 15 at the time, previously pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder.

Prosecutors said the incident happened Feb. 7, 2024, after a fight between two students at Liberty Creek High School.

After school, Roberts picked up a friend who had been involved in the fight and followed the other student to his home in Gallatin.

Worried the confrontation might continue, the student asked several friends and his mother to come over to help calm things down.

But when Roberts arrived, prosecutors said he intentionally accelerated his truck into a group of students, running over a teen who had nothing to do with the original fight.

According to prosecutors, Roberts and the victim had never even met.

The victim suffered serious injuries, including a broken jaw, collarbone, pelvis and ribs, a separated shoulder, concussion and punctured lung.

More than two years later, prosecutors said the teen is still recovering both physically and mentally.

During the sentencing hearing, Assistant District Attorney Parker Sewell pushed for prison time, arguing that Roberts had shown no remorse for the attack and had left the victim with life-altering injuries.

Criminal Court Judge Dee David Gay agreed, sentencing Roberts to eight years in the Tennessee Department of Correction.

Roberts was taken into custody immediately after the hearing. He will remain at the Sumner County Jail until he is transferred to prison.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol, Sumner County Sheriff's Office and Hendersonville Police Department assisted in the investigation, according to the district attorney's office.