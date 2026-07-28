Tennessee man sentenced to 70 years in prison for prolonged sexual abuse of a child

SUMNER CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — A Westmoreland man will spend 70 years in prison after he was convicted of sexually molesting and raping a child for almost four years.

Mikel Clifford Cecil, 46, was sentenced in Sumner County after being convicted of sexual abuse of a child, rape of a child and two counts of aggravated sexual battery in May.

Cecil was arrested in 2023 after a child, 10, reported to school staff that Cecil was abusing her. The victim told investigators that the abuse began when she was six and living in West Virginia. The abuse continued as the victim and family moved to Sumner County.

Sumner County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Nichols sentenced Cecil to 70 years in prison without the possibility of any form of early release.