Tennessee sex offender arrested after being spotted near daycare

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Tennessee man was arrested for a violation of sex offender registry after he was seen near a daycare on Monday morning.
Keith Barcus was walking near a daycare in the 100 of Indian Lake Blvd. in Hendersonville when police received reports that he was there.
Officers responded to the scene and located Barcus on a bench near a playground where children were present, according to police. He was then taken into custody.
Barcus is being held in the Sumner County Jail with a $40,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on August 5.
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