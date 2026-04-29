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Tractor trailer hauling 40,000 pounds of chicken causes I-65 NB closure in Sumner Co.

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TDOT
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Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — I-65 NB at mile marker 100 in Sumner County is closed due to a tractor trailer fire.

According to TDOT, the truck was hauling 40,000 lbs of chicken. Crews are currently working to extinguish the fire.

This is likely to impact rush hour traffic. Check the latest below.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

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