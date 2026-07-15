Half-mile evacuation requested near tanker spill in Trousdale Co.

TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Emergency crews are currently responding to an active chemical tanker spill in Trousdale County.

The spill is happening near 4857 Green Grove Road, according to the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department.

People within a half-mile of the scene are being asked to evacuate immediately. Residents and drivers should stay away from the area while Macon County Emergency Management and first responders work to manage the spill.

No additional details were immediately available.