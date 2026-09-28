Kentucky trooper dies after shooting on I-65; police searching for vehicle seen at scene

WARREN CO., Ky. (WTVF) — Kentucky State Police announced Monday that Trooper Hayden Phillips was killed in a trooper-involved shooting while patrolling Interstate 65 in Warren County.

Phillips, Unit 369, was assigned to KSP Post 3 in Bowling Green and was a graduate of Cadet Class 103, according to Kentucky State Police.

Colonel Phillip Burnett Jr. said Phillips "made the ultimate sacrifice" while patrolling I-65 and said the agency is grieving alongside his family, loved ones and fellow troopers.

KSP said the shooting happened Monday on I-65 northbound near mile marker 38.

Police are searching for a bluish-gray Honda Civic that was present during the shooting. The vehicle has Alabama tag TN018596, according to KSP.

KSP is searching for a bluish gray Honda Civic that was present during a trooper-involved shooting on I-65 NB near the 38 MM in Warren County. (Alabama tag# TN018596.) This occurred earlier today. If you see this vehicle, please contact law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/TRHed6uqcg — KY State Police (@kystatepolice) September 28, 2026

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to contact law enforcement.

I-65 northbound is currently blocked near mile marker 38 because of the law enforcement response, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Crews are setting up a detour at Exit 30, and the roadway is expected to remain blocked for about two hours.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-65 northbound is currently blocked near the 38 mile marker due to an incident involving law enforcement.



KYTC crews have been deployed to setup a detour at Exit 30.



Time to clear is estimated at two hours. pic.twitter.com/knC2s0r69U — KYTC District 3 (@KYTCDistrict3) September 28, 2026

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.