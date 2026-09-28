Kentucky trooper dies after shooting on I-65; police searching for vehicle seen at scene

WARREN CO., Ky. (WTVF) — Kentucky State Police announced Monday that Trooper Hayden Phillips was killed in a trooper-involved shooting while patrolling Interstate 65 in Warren County.
Phillips, Unit 369, was assigned to KSP Post 3 in Bowling Green and was a graduate of Cadet Class 103, according to Kentucky State Police.
Colonel Phillip Burnett Jr. said Phillips "made the ultimate sacrifice" while patrolling I-65 and said the agency is grieving alongside his family, loved ones and fellow troopers.
KSP said the shooting happened Monday on I-65 northbound near mile marker 38.
Police are searching for a bluish-gray Honda Civic that was present during the shooting. The vehicle has Alabama tag TN018596, according to KSP.
KSP is searching for a bluish gray Honda Civic that was present during a trooper-involved shooting on I-65 NB near the 38 MM in Warren County. (Alabama tag# TN018596.) This occurred earlier today. If you see this vehicle, please contact law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/TRHed6uqcg— KY State Police (@kystatepolice) September 28, 2026
Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to contact law enforcement.
I-65 northbound is currently blocked near mile marker 38 because of the law enforcement response, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Crews are setting up a detour at Exit 30, and the roadway is expected to remain blocked for about two hours.
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-65 northbound is currently blocked near the 38 mile marker due to an incident involving law enforcement.— KYTC District 3 (@KYTCDistrict3) September 28, 2026
KYTC crews have been deployed to setup a detour at Exit 30.
Time to clear is estimated at two hours. pic.twitter.com/knC2s0r69U
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
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September 11, 2001 is a day most associate with terror and tragedy. Austin Pollack shares a story from that day about hope and persistence: the effort to save a little girl’s life – with an organ donation. The problem? The young patient was in Houston, and her life-saving liver here in Nashville. With the grounding of all civilian aircraft, how could it be done? “Nobody ever said this isn’t possible.”
- Rhori Johnston