McMinnville VA clinic to remain open after closure concerns

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The McMinnville VA clinic will remain open after concerns from veterans, local leaders and federal lawmakers over a previously announced closure, according to Congressman Scott DesJarlais.

The McMinnville clinic had been scheduled to close May 31 after the VA cited staffing challenges and a lack of providers in the area. We listened to your voice at a packed a public meeting in Warren County back in March, raising concerns about longer drives to clinics in Tullahoma and Cookeville, especially for elderly and disabled veterans.

In a release Thursday, DesJarlais said the decision to keep the clinic open came after discussions with VA Secretary Doug Collins and coordination with the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“After a multitude of meetings with Secretary Collins and the VA, I am excited to announce the McMinnville VA Clinic will be staying open,” DesJarlais said in a statement.

He also thanked his staff, Warren County Executive Terry Bell, members of Tennessee’s congressional delegation and VA officials for working toward a solution.

“The VA has been focused on ensuring our Nation’s heroes get the best care possible that meet their needs and expectations,” DesJarlais said. “The McMinnville clinic’s issues have been a top concern, and we have been working nonstop to ensure the standard of care is raised and will continue to do so moving forward.”

Patients who receive care at the clinic will be notified by Tennessee Valley Healthcare System staff with updated details about the clinic remaining open, according to DesJarlais’ office.