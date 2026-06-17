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Plane crash near McMinnville under NTSB investigation

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WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash of a Cessna 177RG airplane near McMinnville.

The crash occurred on Wednesday, June 17. Few details have been released about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

An NTSB investigator is expected to arrive at the scene Thursday.

The NTSB is the lead agency responsible for determining the probable cause of civil aviation accidents in the United States.

No additional information was immediately available.

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