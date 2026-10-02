Suspect in Kentucky State Trooper killing to face judge as community plans farewell for Hayden Phillips

WARREN COUNTY, Kent. (WTVF) — The man accused of killing a Kentucky State Trooper in Warren County faces a judge Wednesday, as the community prepares to say a final goodbye to the fallen officer.

Emonnie Branch is charged with the murder of a police officer in connection with the death of Trooper Hayden Phillips.

WATCH Man accused of killing Kentucky trooper faces judge, community mourns

Suspect in Kentucky State Trooper shooting faces judge as community mourns

According to a criminal complaint, Trooper Phillips stopped Branch on Monday, Sept. 28, while Branch was driving a Honda Civic with expired temporary tags on Interstate 65. Investigators said dash camera video shows Trooper Phillips approaching the passenger side and speaking with the driver. Then two gunshots rang out, the trooper collapsed, and the driver took off.

Authorities traced the expired tag to an address connected to Branch. They found blood on the passenger side of the car and a shell casing in plain view.

Community members gathered Tuesday night for a candlelight vigil for Hayden as Trooper Phillips is remembered by those who knew him.

"He represented himself, his family, and this agency with honor, courage, and commitment. The Kentucky State Police will never forget the ultimate sacrifice by Hayden. For as long as this agency is ever in existence," Kentucky State Police Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. said.

A visitation service for Trooper Phillips is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3, at Living Hope Baptist Church in Bowling Green. A funeral is planned for Sunday, Oct. 4, at Western Kentucky University.

Dash camera footage captured the moment Trooper Hayden Phillips was shot during a traffic stop on Interstate 65. Watch the video above attached to this story to see the latest developments in this case — and if you have information or a story tip, reach out directly to Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

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