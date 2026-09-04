TBI investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in McMinnville

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in McMinnville after a domestic disturbance call Thursday night.

McMinnville police responded to the 200 block of Dogwood Pointe Drive just after 7 p.m., according to the TBI.

Investigators said officers encountered a man who was reportedly armed and had barricaded himself inside a home.

Multiple agencies responded, and officers tried to deescalate the situation. At some point, for reasons that remain under investigation, two officers and the man fired their weapons, according to the TBI.

The man, identified as 44-year-old Scott Carroll Jr., was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

TBI agents are collecting evidence and conducting interviews to determine what led up to the shooting. Their findings will be turned over to 31st Judicial District Attorney General Matthew Colvard for review.

The TBI does not determine whether an officer's use of force was justified. That decision rests with the district attorney general.

The agency also does not identify officers involved in these investigations.