Tenn. student faces mass violence charge after AI ‘Cat in the Hat’ post

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Warren County High School student has been charged following an investigation into an online threat involving an AI-generated image of the “Cat in the Hat.”

The Warren County Sheriff’s Department said the student was served with a juvenile petition Tuesday afternoon and charged with Making Threats of Mass Violence on School Property.

Homeland Security Investigations, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the McMinnville Police Department conducted the investigation.

The case comes as law enforcement agencies across Tennessee deal with a viral social media trend featuring AI-generated versions of the Dr. Seuss character. Some of the images and videos show the “Cat in the Hat” appearing outside homes, schools and other locations in ways that can come across as threatening.

Tennessee officials said this week they have received a large number of reports connected to the trend and are investigating posts that contain actual threats.

Warren County authorities said that while some of the posts may be intended as hoaxes or pranks, threatening content can still lead to criminal or juvenile charges.

Sheriff Jackie Matheny is urging parents and guardians to talk with their children about the risks of creating, posting or sharing threatening content online.

Law enforcement officials have also stressed that threats involving schools, individuals or groups will be investigated and can lead to criminal or juvenile charges.

The Warren County investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff’s department said additional charges are expected.