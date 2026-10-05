Thousands gather to honor fallen Kentucky State Trooper Hayden Phillips

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVF) — Thousands of people gathered Sunday at the E. A. Diddle Arena on the campus of Western Kentucky University to honor Kentucky State Police Trooper Hayden Phillips, remembering a man who dedicated his life to serving others and loved his family above all else.

Phillips, 28, was killed during a traffic stop last Monday; click here for more information about the incident.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was among several people who reflected on Phillips' impact, both as a state trooper, as a member of his community, and as a father.

"As I look out across this huge arena, one thing is clear: Hayden was loved," Gov. Beshear said. "Through his role at the Kentucky State Police, Hayden made an undeniable difference.”

Throughout the service, speakers shared stories that painted a picture of a man known for hard work, generosity and dedication.

"Heroes get remembered, but legends never die. Those are the words that Hayden Phillips chose to have permanently tattooed on his body. I think that tells us something about who Hayden was," said Kentucky State Police Commissioner Colonel Phillip “PJ“ Burnett, Jr. "He was a hero, but he was also a legend in the making."

The service brought together a wide range of people whose lives Phillips touched.

Rows of law enforcement officers filled the arena, alongside family and friends.

Country music star Billy Ray Cyrus also attended and performed during the ceremony.

However, some of the most emotional moments centered on Phillips' role as a husband and father.

A letter read during the funeral written by his wife, Jordan, remembered a devoted father who cherished every moment with their children.

"He was the daddy who was always down on the floor, playing with the boys, the daddy who was always teaching them something," the letter said. "He didn't just love his boys; he lived for them.”

Following the funeral, hundreds of law enforcement vehicles joined a lengthy procession as Phillips was escorted to Glasgow for his burial. Blue emergency lights stretched for miles, ensuring the fallen trooper would not make his final journey alone.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.