Warren County woman works to preserve historic Black church that served as school during segregation

WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Warren County woman is working to preserve a historic church building she said served as a school and gathering place for the Black community during segregation — but she said she has run into hurdles with the trustees who control the property.

Browntown Church of Christ in Warren County served as more than a place of worship for decades, according to family descendant Barbara Dalton. She adds, it also functioned as a school for Black children and a community gathering place during segregation.

She said services are no longer held inside the original structure. A new building was constructed for the congregation.

"They’ve done a wonderful job on that church,” Dalton said, referring to the church trustees.

Now, Dalton hopes to restore the original structure — adding artifacts, placing it on the historical registry, and eventually turning it into a museum.

"Also make a family tree on the walls with names for future generations, for enjoyment and education to learn about their history," Dalton said.

But she said she has run into hurdles with the church trustees, who hold decision-making authority over the building.

"It was donated from... my uncle, Walter Brown, and he transferred those three trustees," Dalton said.

She adds, the trustees have not yet agreed on restoration plans. Dalton believes they want to use the building as a food pantry, but she is open to finding a way to do both.

"I want you to understand that if you were to come on board and we work as a team, you'd be doing great things for those people that's going to come behind us," Dalton said.

I reached out to one of the trustees — who Dalton said is also a relative — but did not receive a response. His voicemail was full, and I sent a text message as a follow-up.

Dalton has many fond memories growing up at the church and hopes everyone involved can work together toward a solution.

"Hope we can come together, sit down, make a plan. If we have to raise money, I'll do that," Dalton explained.

Dalton adds, she is happy with the way the trustees have cared for the new church building and property, despite her concerns about the original structure.

As of publication, no response has been received from the trustees.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.