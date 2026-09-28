Multiple people killed in Waynesboro house fire; TBI investigating

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Multiple people were killed in a house fire in Waynesboro Monday morning, according to Wayne County Sheriff Shane Fisher.

The fire happened in the 100 block of Vaughn Street, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Fisher said the TBI will investigate the fire because of the multiple fatalities.

The TBI confirmed it was requested to investigate and said the case remains active and ongoing.

No other details have been released.