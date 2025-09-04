Natural wonder turned resort may hold the key to community revival

WAYNESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — We often share about our local counties, that are growing so fast, they don't know how to keep up with it all. Unfortunately, Wayne County, about two hours outside of Nashville, is experiencing the exact opposite.

Journalist Burt Staggs has called Wayne County home since he was a little boy. "It’s a great community, the people are extremely friendly," said Staggs, the owner of the Tennessee River Valley News.

However, time hasn't been as friendly to the county with a population of 15,000 people. "We had industry, we had the agricultural community. But we had also thriving businesses," said Staggs. "We continue to just wither on the vine."

More than an hour from the nearest interstate, most of their factories have closed down and now many of their neighbors have left town too. "Actually, in the last census block, I believe we lost 840, 850 people," said Staggs.

Burt believes something has to change. "The lowest hanging fruit is tourism," he said.

The Bridges

A potential solution could be nestled next to Forty Eight Creek in Waynesboro. It's called The Bridges, a newly reopened resort with a rich back story. "My owner is determined, we are going to redo this and make this a workable thing," said Vicky Petty, the manager of the resort. "It’s just a great place to come and to just find that moment of calmness within yourself."

The resort has all of the staples you might expect — cabins, high end amenities like a cedar-lined sauna, hot tub and giant pool. They operate a restaurant and a general store on campus. They even have their own, aptly named, Ice Cave. It's a natural cave where guests can cool off, especially on a hot day. "We have lights in it and we have a little bridge over the water so you can kind of go back in there and explore that as well," said Petty.

But the real draw of this place exceeds anything they could have built themselves. It's what gives the resort its name. Two natural bridges, likely carved out by the stream that still flows underneath the natural rock spans. "God does such good work," said Petty. "It’s amazing."

Petty has been told the natural bridges are the only double natural rock spans like this in the northern hemisphere. "Truly, you almost have to see it. Pictures are great and everything, but to actually be here and inside it and part of it, is absolutely a blessing," she said.

In many ways, the bridges live up to the phrase — a hidden treasure. "There are people a little younger than me that lived within two miles of here that had never seen the property," said Patsy Nutt, a Wayne County historian.

Nutt grew up next to the property and gave us the rich back story. "The Native Americans had held their tribunal council meetings at the natural bridge. Outlaws had hidden there," said Nutt.

Legend has it, David "Davey" Crockett even made political speeches here.

From the 1930s to the 1980s, the land has been used as everything from a fish camp, a park, a motel and even a concert venue that attracted really big names in country music. "George Jones, Loretta Lynn, John Conley, Conway Twitty, Bill Monroe," said Nutt. "Since everyone that’s involved is now gone, I can say, we didn’t buy a ticket, we came around the bluff and came around the back way."

For the last 30 years, it was closed to the general public as the Tennessee Fitness Spa. "They were great caretakers of the property," added Nutt.

The future of the property was uncertain when it went up for sale last year. To the relief of the community, a local couple — Stan and Winnette Bevis — bought it and decided it should become a resort open to the public. "When the local people can actually come in and experience this, it’s everything to our community," said Nutt.

Maybe, just maybe, it can also serve as a lifeline for all the people, like Burt, who call this place home. "It’s given a little bit more hope to a situation that needed a jump start," said Staggs.

If you go

To access the natural bridges, if you're not staying at the resort, you do have to pay a $12 admission fee per person. However, they'll charge you half price if you order a meal at their restaurant.

Guests can also rent inner-tubes to float down Forty Eight Creek.

Big plans are already underway for their Christmas lights display, which became a major Wayne County hit last year for their inaugural holiday season.

For more information about the property or to properly plan your visit, click here for their website.

